Rwanda: Regional Military Industrial Executives Meet in Kigali

Chief executive officers of military industrial facilities from the East African Community (EAC) have gathered in Kigali for a three-day meeting aimed at strengthening collaboration in defence manufacturing and shared use of military facilities across the region.

ALSO READ: Regional defence experts set stage for civil-military cooperation activities in Rwanda

The meeting, taking place from March 10 to 12 has brought together representatives from defence industries in Burundi, Kenya, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Discussions focus on reviewing progress made in operationalising military industrial facilities that EAC partner states have offered for shared utilisation. The engagement is being held in line with Article 2 of the EAC Protocol on Cooperation in Defence Affairs and forms part of the bloc's defence sector calendar of activities for the January-June 2026 period.

Presiding over the meeting on Tuesday, Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa, the Director General of International Military Cooperation at Rwanda's Ministry of Defence, said the gathering reflects the region's growing commitment to closer collaboration within the defence sector and enhancing security capabilities.

Chief Executive Officers of Military Industrial Facilities from member states of the East African Community (EAC) convened in Kigali for a three-day meeting from 10-12 March 2026 to review progress on the operationalization of defence facilities offered for shared utilization.... pic.twitter.com/bLXXc2ljEt-- Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) March 10, 2026

He highlighted that military industrial facilities play a critical role in enabling armed forces to operate effectively by providing reliable access to essential equipment, maintenance services, and technical capabilities.

Karuretwa further noted that defence industries contribute significantly to economic growth, industrial development, job creation, and technological advancement.

"For the East African Community, cooperation in this domain presents significant opportunities. Through the shared utilization of military industrial facilities," he said.

"We can optimize our resources, strengthen regional capacity, and promote the exchange of knowledge, skills, and technological expertise."

Karuretwa added that Rwanda remains fully committed to working with all EAC Partner States to advance initiatives that promote collective security, innovation, and industrial development across the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Gen Muganga attends EAC defence chiefs meet on DR Congo crisis

James Mutamba, who is representing Uganda's National Enterprise Corporation, reiterated that such meetings are essential for strengthening cooperation among the states, "enabling them to share available facilities within the region instead of relying on products from abroad."

He added that EAC countries have developed specific capabilities in defence manufacturing, making regional cooperation both practical and economically beneficial.