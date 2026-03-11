Somalia: Somaliland Signs Contract to Electrify Schools Nationwide

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Ministry of Energy and Minerals has signed a contract to provide electricity to schools across several regions of the country as part of efforts to improve access to reliable energy in the education sector.

The agreement was formally signed by Director General of the ministry Dr. Shucayb Osman Mahmoud in a ceremony attended by Minister of Energy and Minerals Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre at the ministry's headquarters in Hargeisa.

The project will supply electricity to 57 schools located in the regions of Maroodi-Jeex, Awdal, Saaxil, Togdheer and Sanaag, according to the ministry.

Officials said the initiative aims to enhance the quality of education by ensuring schools have adequate and reliable electricity, enabling extended learning hours and allowing classes and educational activities to continue both during the day and evening.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project is funded by the World Bank and will be implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.

As part of the programme, solar energy systems and battery storage will be installed at the schools to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly electricity. The systems will support the use of modern educational equipment such as computers, lighting and digital learning screens.

Minister Ahmed Jama Barre urged the contractor responsible for the project to maintain high standards of quality and complete the work within the agreed timeframe so that the schools can benefit from reliable and clean electricity.

The contractor also pledged to complete the project according to the required standards and within the designated schedule to ensure that the targeted schools receive dependable solar-powered electricity.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)