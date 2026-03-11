Ethiopia, UAE Discuss Regional Developments, Cooperation

10 March 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Kadir Moustapha

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera held talks on Tuesday with Rashed Abdulla Alzoy, Chargé d'Affaires of the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Ethiopia, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation and further deepening the longstanding partnership between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

Ambassador Hadera highlighted the strong ties between the two countries and reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation.

Alzoy also praised the relations between the UAE and Ethiopia and expressed his country's readiness to further strengthen collaboration across various areas.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments and other matters of mutual interest, the ministry said.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

