South Africa: Mugabe's Son in Court for Bail Over Joburg Shooting - South African News Briefs - March 11, 2026

Mugabe's Son to Seek Bail in Johannesburg Shooting Case

Bellarmine Mugabe, the son of the late former Zimbabwean president, and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, are expected to apply for bail at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. The pair face charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition, theft, and defeating the ends of justice after allegedly shooting a 23-year-old employee at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, in February. The case was postponed due to a power outage at the court.

Probe Underway After Edenvale Auto Shop Fire

Ekurhuleni emergency services are investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged an auto spares store in Edenvale and forced it to close, reports EWN. The blaze caused the roof to cave in. One of the walls also fell to the ground due to the fire, injuring two firefighters who were first responders. None of the employees suffered injuries. Officials have said that flammable materials such as engine and transmission oil stored in the shop may have worsened the fire, which took hours to contain.

Arrests in Insurance Murder Syndicate Rise to 10

Police have arrested more suspects linked to an alleged insurance fraud and murder syndicate, reports SABC News. The suspects include a school principal, two siblings, their cousin and a traditional healer, bringing the total number of accused to 10. The group, reportedly led by Kutumela, is accused of taking out insurance policies on vulnerable individuals, killing them, and claiming payouts exceeding R10 million. Kutumela, along with her daughter, sister, and brother, was arrested between 2024 and 2025, and the latest suspects are expected to appear in court to face charges including multiple counts of murder.

More South African news