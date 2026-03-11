South Africa: BMA Dismisses Over 50 Immigration Officers for Acts of Corruption

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has dismissed more than 50 immigration officials found to be involved in corrupt activities at ports of entry across the country.

Speaking to SAnews.gov.za on the sidelines of an Anti-Corruption Forum in Ladybrand on Tuesday, BMA Commissioner Micheal Masiapato said a further 38 immigration officials are currently under investigation.

Masiapato said the affected ports of entry include the Beitbridge, Lebombo, Oshoek and Maseru Bridge border posts, as well as OR Tambo International Airport.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Commissioner highlighted the authority's capacity challenges.

"In terms of capacity, we are operating at 25%. We are supposed to be at 11 200 and we are currently operating at 2 600. We have a 75% vacancy rate which is interpreted at 8 000 posts that are supposed to be filled within the Border Management Authority," he said.

Masiapato welcomed the intervention of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, who have allocated more than R900 million to the BMA to recruit over 700 individuals from 1 April 2026.

As part of ongoing efforts to root out fraud and corruption at South Africa's ports of entry, the BMA and the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) took their anti-corruption campaign to the Maseru Bridge port of entry.

Leaders publicly signed a pledge against corruption and called on officials at the border to follow suit. After the official programme, officials conducted a walkabout at the border post.

Masiapato said the initiative aimed to ensure that every official understands what constitutes corruption.

"It is not just about large sums of money. As outlined in our Code of Conduct, it includes receiving any gratification, favouring relatives and friends, or abusing your position for personal gain," Masiapato said.

He said the visit was intended to send a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated.

"There is no place for corrupt officials in the BMA. We are working with the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit to ensure that those who tarnish our badge face the full might of the law.

"We cannot fix the borders if we are busy breaking the law ourselves. Our mandate is to facilitate legitimate trade and travel, not to erect barriers of bribery," he said.

Masiapato warned that officials who accept bribes not only break the law but also enable criminal activity, deprive the state of revenue and compromise national security.

He warned corrupt officials that they would become "clients" of Correctional Services.

"You just need to be very careful that you don't find yourself doing the wrong things," he said, encouraging whistleblowers to come forward so that the officials can be dealt with accordingly.

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Acting Head and Chairperson of the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum Leonard Lekgetho said corruption erodes service delivery and robs citizens of opportunities for socio-economic development.

He said the recent investigations by the Special Investigating Unit had revealed disturbing realities. "These findings paint a grim picture, citizenship was made cheap, integrity betrayed, and the nation's borders auctioned off one permit at a time," he said.

Lekgetho said officials entrusted with safeguarding the immigration system have instead turned it into a marketplace where permits and visas were sold to the highest bidder.

He therefore called on government, business, civil society and labour to unite in a whole-of-society approach to confront this threat.

"Officials earning less than R25 000 per month received deposits amounting to over R16 million, funnelling bribes through spouses' accounts to disguise their illicit gains.

"Some built mansions, purchased luxury vehicles, and enriched themselves by unlawfully approving fraudulent permits. Syndicates operated with precision, exploiting weaknesses in verification processes," he said.

Lekgetho added that the SIU, under Proclamation 154 of 2024, has referred hundreds of matters for criminal prosecution, disciplinary action and administrative review.

"Officials implicated in fraudulent visa schemes have been dismissed and will soon be enrolled for prosecution and exposed," he said.

The Border and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) was established in 2025.

Lekgetho said the SIU has also developed the National Corruption Risk Management and Prevention Framework, which introduces proactive measures such as lifestyle audits, employee vetting, data analytics and the use of technology like artificial intelligence to detect irregularities before they occur.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Migration South Africa Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Prevention must stand alongside consequence management," he said.

Major General Mogadi Bokaba of the Free State Hawks said tackling corruption requires collaboration with other stakeholders.

He said the Hawks were focussed on serious organised crime and commercial crime, adding that strides have been made.

Bokaba urged citizens to safeguard their identify documents.

"Corruption is intentional, people know what they are doing. There is no joy reading our colleagues their rights," he said.

Dr Nicholas Funda from the South African National Parks (SANParks) said they were infiltrating the criminal syndicates but needed more capacity.

"We need to work together to infiltrate the criminal networks. Criminals don't have boundaries, more boots are needed on the ground and more high-level convictions."

Funda said harsher sentences must be imposed on these criminals to serve as a deterrent.