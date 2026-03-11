Zimbabwe: Mavetera, Women's League Oppose Zanu-PF Plan to Scrap Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Tatenda Mavetera, is at odds with her party ZANU PF, over the abolishment of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission in the gazetted Constitutional Amendment Bill number 3.

Mavetera was reportedly a lone voice in the cabinet when the Constitutional Amendment Bill was tabled, opposing a clause that proposes the scrapping of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

The bill seeks to transfer the mandate of the ZGC to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Personally, I am not on board with the clause proposing to abolish the Gender Commission but instead I think we should strengthen it more.

"The Gender Commission is a vital watchdog for gender issues that affect all Zimbabweans, both men and women. It plays a crucial role in monitoring and advocating for equality. I want to be explicit about this," said Mavetera.

ZGC was established through Section 245 of the Constitution to deal with gender related issues.

Its abolishment has been a point of contention within the ruling party, with the Women's League against its scrapping.

"To set the record straight regarding the position of the ZANU PF Women's League:

"Honourable Amai Chinomona, who leads the Women's League of the ruling party with distinction, is not supporting the abolition of the Gender Commission. The Women's League, under her stewardship, has consistently championed the cause of women and has never failed them. Instead, it has been a powerhouse for tangible women's empowerment.

"Furthermore, Honourable Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development and also the secretary for administration, you know as S.G in the women's league, does not support this clause either.

"Her entire ministry is dedicated to strengthening the very fabric of gender equality, and she does not back any move that would weaken the institutional framework we have built," added Mavetera.