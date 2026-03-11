Zimbabwe: Police Target Plateless Vehicles, Illegally Fitted Sirens, Beacon Lights in Enforcement Blitz

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a nationwide crackdown targeting vehicles without registration plates as well as those illegally fitted with sirens, beacon lights and other emergency equipment.

The operation comes amid growing concern over motorists deliberately removing number plates to avoid identification after committing criminal offences, including armed robberies and traffic violations.

In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said all vehicles found violating the regulations will be impounded.

"It is also disturbing to note that some public service vehicles are removing registration plates to evade follow-ups on traffic offences and cause road accidents in some situations," Nyathi said.

"The Police advises the public that all plateless vehicles will be impounded forthwith and will only be released once the proper registration process is conducted and registration plates are affixed on the vehicle concerned."

The ZRP also warned motorists against the illegal installation and use of emergency equipment such as sirens, blue lights and bar lights, which are reserved exclusively for authorised emergency vehicles.

Police noted that the growing misuse of such equipment, particularly high-intensity bar lights, poses a danger to other road users.

"Some vehicles are being fitted with illegal sirens, blue lights and bar lights which are reserved for authorised emergency vehicles. Above all, the use of bar lights has also been noted to disturb the vision of other motorists at night, thereby endangering road users," Nyathi added.

"All illegal sirens, blue lights, bar lights, beacons and related gadgets will be removed on the spot with no excuses being entertained by the Zimbabwe Republic Police."