Africa: Rwanda's Nuclear Ambition Signals Africa's Energy Future

At the World Nuclear Energy Summit, President Paul Kagame delivered a message that is likely to spark debate across the developing world: nuclear energy, he argued, is neither too complex nor too risky for countries like Rwanda.

For decades, nuclear power has largely remained the preserve of advanced economies, largely due to the enormous capital costs, strict regulatory requirements, and technical expertise involved. Yet Kagame's remarks reflect a growing shift in global thinking about energy and development. For countries striving to industrialize, reliable and abundant electricity is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

Rwanda's interest in nuclear power is therefore not surprising. If the country hopes to achieve its goal of becoming a high-income economy by 2050, it will need far more reliable energy sources than traditional grids and intermittent renewables alone can provide. Nuclear power, particularly emerging technologies such as Small Modular Reactors, could provide a solution. These smaller reactors are designed to be safer, cheaper, and better suited to countries with relatively small electricity grids.

However, ambition must be matched with caution. Nuclear energy projects require long-term financing, rigorous oversight, and sustained political commitment- factors already present in Rwanda. Safety standards, such as those set by the International Atomic Energy Agency, must also remain non-negotiable.

Still, Kagame's argument highlights a broader truth: Africa cannot afford to sit on the sidelines of emerging energy technologies. With electricity demand on the continent expected to surge in the coming decades, diversifying energy sources will be critical.

The real question is no longer whether nuclear energy should have a place in Africa's future. Rather, it is whether governments, international institutions, and investors are ready to support the continent in developing it responsibly.

If properly managed, Rwanda's nuclear ambitions could mark not just a national milestone, but a turning point in Africa's long search for energy security.