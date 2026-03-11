Kenya: General Kahariri Visits Narok Air Force Base to Assess Operational Readiness

Nairobi — General Charles Kahariri, conducted a high-level visit to the Narok Forward Operating Base (FOB) on Tuesday, engaging officers and service members of the Kenya Air Force and reviewing the base's operational readiness.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said Wednesday that the visit is part of the Chief of the Defence Forces' (CDF) ongoing programme of field engagements across KDF units, aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, addressing personnel welfare, and strengthening leadership support for troops on the ground.

Upon arrival, General Kahariri was received by the Commander of the Kenya Air Force, Major General Bernard Waliaula.

In his address to officers and personnel at the base, the CDF lauded the Air Force for its professionalism and commitment to safeguarding national airspace and supporting security operations.

"He particularly praised the Service's operational responsiveness, citing the commendable efforts of the Rapid Response Unit in assisting civil authorities during recent flood operations," KDF said in a statement.

During the engagement, General Kahariri emphasized the principle of Mission Command, encouraging initiative, accountability, and effective decision-making across all levels of command.

He also stressed the importance of prudent management and maintenance of critical operational assets at the base.

Infrastructure and welfare matters were a key focus of the discussions.

The CDF highlighted the Government's National Housing Programme as instrumental in addressing accommodation challenges faced by personnel and reaffirmed Defence leadership's commitment to improving living and working conditions for KDF members.

He further directed the development of a comprehensive Base Master Plan to guide future infrastructure projects, urging that ongoing initiatives be completed before launching new ones to ensure efficient use of resources.

The KDF said the visit provided the CDF an opportunity to engage directly with troops, gain insight into their operational environment, and reaffirm leadership support as the Kenya Defence Forces continue their mandate to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Kenya.