Uganda: Mubaje Warns Against Misuse of Digital Platforms, Urges Ethical Communication

The Mufti of Uganda, Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has warned about the growing misuse of digital communication platforms and called on leaders, parents and policymakers to ensure technology is used responsibly to promote truth, unity and national development.

In a message delivered on his behalf by the Secretary General of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Abbas Sekyanzi Muluubya, during an Iftar dinner organised by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the Uganda Communications Commission, the Mufti emphasised the need for ethical conduct in the rapidly expanding digital space.

Mubaje, who was unable to attend the event after receiving news of the death of a relative, said the rapid growth of digital communication requires stronger moral responsibility from society.

"We must be mindful of the moral and ethical responsibilities that come with the rapid growth of digital communication," the Mufti said in the statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"As leaders, parents, educators and policy makers, we have a collective duty to ensure that technology is used to promote truth, respect and constructive dialogue, rather than division or misinformation."

The Mufti noted that while communication technologies have become vital tools for education, information sharing and social cohesion, their misuse could undermine national unity if not guided by ethical values.

"In today's digital age, communication technologies play a vital role in promoting education and social cohesion. These tools can help bring people together and support national progress when used responsibly," he said.

Mubaje also highlighted the role of faith-based media in promoting moral values and public awareness, citing collaboration between the Uganda Communications Commission and the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council in the broadcasting sector.

Through this cooperation, Muslim media outlets have been able to provide educational, religious and development-oriented programming aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence and national unity.

"These media platforms have become important channels promoting moral values, peaceful coexistence, public awareness and national unity," the statement noted.

The Mufti further called for greater responsibility in the use of information and communication technologies, saying knowledge and information must be used in ways that protect human dignity and strengthen communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Islam teaches us that knowledge is a blessing and a trust. Therefore, the development of information and communication technology should always be guided by values that promote the well-being of society and protect the dignity of individuals," he said.

He also used the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan to urge Ugandans to renew their commitment to compassion, service and national unity.

"The holy month of Ramadan reminds us of our responsibility to serve humanity, promote justice and strengthen the bonds that unite us as a nation," Mubaje said.

The Iftar gathering brought together leaders from government institutions, religious bodies and other sectors to promote dialogue, cooperation and national cohesion.