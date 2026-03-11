Uganda: Moses Kiyimba Ssenyonjo Honored for Organizing the 2025 Buganda Clan Leaders' Retreat

First Deputy Ssekiboobo and founder of St. Mary's College Lugazi and Mother Kevin College Mabira, Moses Kiyimba Ssenyonjo, has been commended for his outstanding role in organizing the 2025 Buganda Clan Leaders' Retreat.

The two day retreat, which took place in December 2025 at St. Mary's College Lugazi under the theme "Strengthen Our Clans, Protect the Throne," brought together senior clan leaders, local chiefs, and youth representatives from across Buganda.

The Minister of Heritage, Palaces, Tombs, Tourism and Security, Anthony Wamala, personally conveyed the Kingdom's appreciation to Ssenyonjo, praising his dedication and vision.

"We recognize Owek. Ssenyonjo for his unwavering commitment to advancing Buganda's heritage through the empowerment of clans and educating communities on cultural values," he said.

Ssenyonjo played a key role in ensuring the ceremony was meticulously organized, including raising significant funds and integrating educational initiatives to pass on Buganda's traditions to the next generation.

Expressing his gratitude, Ssenyonjo thanked the people of Jinja for their support and emphasized the importance of continuity in cultural leadership. He also highlighted ongoing plans to nurture youth leadership within the clans, saying he hopes "the children of Buganda will gain diverse skills in leadership through these initiatives."