South Africa: This Durban Swimming Pool Has Been in Ruins for 10 Years

The eThekwini municipality says renovations to the Newlands swimming pool will be completed by December 2026

Frustrated residents are demanding the eThewkwini Municipality do something about the dilapidated state of the only public swimming pool in Newlands, Durban.

The pool closed in 2015 and has since fallen into disrepair.

Community members told GroundUp that the swimming pool had been more than just a place to cool off. It was a space where families from KwaMashu, Siyanda, Quarry Heights and Khulula could gather.

Since its closure, families have had to travel to a pool in Wentworth, 22km away, or visit local beaches, which are often closed due to pollution.

Ryan Silvan said he and other residents have been campaigning for years for the pool to reopen.

"It's great sadness that the kids from Newlands, KwaMashu and others from the nearby areas must suffer. We were just told that there is no budget to renovate the swimming pool," said Silvan.

Ward 11 Councillor Allan Peterson (DA) said, "My area has social problems. We always see young people standing on the street doing nothing. I believe that if the swimming pool was operating, they would have something to do."

Community leader Nico Johnson said children in Newlands had few recreational options.

"The average family cannot afford to send their children to town to access the beach or to the operational public pool in Durban north. Newlands has been forgotten by the government ... most things are dilapidating here," said Johnson.

Municipal manager Musa Mbhele blamed budget constraints for the state of the pool.

"After the April 2022 floods we had to prioritise swimming pools that were partially damaged and fix them. Renovations on the Newlands swimming pool will start before the end of this financial year once budget has been allocated," said Mbhele.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said structural problems with the pool had been identified.

She said renovation plans are underway and are expected tp be complete by December 2026, "subject to procurement processes and construction timeliness".