Somalia: Protesters Block Major Road in Mogadishu Over Rising Fuel Prices

Mogadishu — Angry demonstrators protesting a sharp rise in fuel prices blocked Maka Al-Mukarrama Road in central Mogadishu on Tuesday.

Motorcycle taxi drivers, locally known as bajaj drivers, led the protest, complaining about the soaring cost of fuel sold by traders, which has risen sharply compared with previous rates.

The demonstration highlights growing tensions over fuel and gas prices, which have disrupted trade and transportation across the city.

So far, neither the government nor fuel traders have issued an official statement on measures to address the price surge.

Protesters have vowed to continue their demonstrations until a resolution is found on the escalating fuel costs.