Somalia: Protesters Block Major Road in Mogadishu Over Rising Fuel Prices

11 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Angry demonstrators protesting a sharp rise in fuel prices blocked Maka Al-Mukarrama Road in central Mogadishu on Tuesday.

Motorcycle taxi drivers, locally known as bajaj drivers, led the protest, complaining about the soaring cost of fuel sold by traders, which has risen sharply compared with previous rates.

The demonstration highlights growing tensions over fuel and gas prices, which have disrupted trade and transportation across the city.

So far, neither the government nor fuel traders have issued an official statement on measures to address the price surge.

Protesters have vowed to continue their demonstrations until a resolution is found on the escalating fuel costs.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.