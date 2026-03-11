Somalia Highlights Human Rights Progress At UN Women's Forum

11 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

New York — Somalia's Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Ambassador Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, is representing her country at the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) in New York, spotlighting the Federal Government's efforts to advance gender equality and human rights.

Leading a high-level Somali delegation, Minister Al-Makhzoumi addressed the global assembly to outline key legislative and institutional reforms. Among the achievements highlighted were the formalization of an Independent National Human Rights Commission, initiatives to align Somalia's legal framework with international human rights obligations, and programs aimed at promoting women's socio-economic and political participation.

The Minister's visit coincides with the ongoing "Somali Women's Week" celebrations in Somalia. During her stay in New York, she is scheduled for bilateral meetings with international partners to bolster cooperation on human rights and social development initiatives.

Minister Al-Makhzoumi will also take part in side events focused on enhancing legal pathways for women's political empowerment, further demonstrating Somalia's commitment to integrating gender equality into its national development agenda.

