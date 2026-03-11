The recently tabled budget in the National Assembly has been criticised for failing to address the lack of shelters for gender-based violence (GBV) victims across all regions.

In her contribution to the budget on Tuesday, Independent Patriots for Change parliamentarian Lilian Lutuhezi said Namibia has only eight government-operated shelters, with six regions having none.

"This budget shows no indication whether new shelters will be built. Where do abused women and children with unsafe homes go? This is unfair and unacceptable," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Lutuhezi said with women now holding top positions, including president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, vice president Lucia Witbooi, finance minister Ericah Shafudah and gender equality and child welfare minister Emma Kantema, better funding for the ministry to address GBV was expected.

Lutuhezi argued that instead of receiving a fair and generous allocation, the gender equality ministry is treated like "the government's stepchild".

She said the resources allocated to the ministry do not match the seriousness of the challenges it faces.

"People deserve protection, women deserve safety and children deserve a future," she said.

Lutuhezi also highlighted the shortage of social workers in many regions, with Namibia reported to have just one social worker for every 17 923 children - far below the international minimum standard of one per 5 000 children.

She said regions such as Omaheke and ||Kharas only have two social workers, adding that this leads to burnout from overwork.