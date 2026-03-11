Africa: Kenya, South Africa Relations 'Forged in the Fires of History'

The bonds of solidarity created during the liberation struggle that united South Africa and Kenya against apartheid now fuel an economic and diplomatic partnership "forged in the fires of history".

This is according to Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong who delivered remarks at the Global South Africans Fireside Chat and Networking Dinner held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Morolong reminded the audience that long before the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1994, the East African country "stood firmly on the side of justice and freedom for the people of South Africa".

"When the struggle against apartheid demanded international solidarity, Kenya answered that call. Kenyan leaders, institutions, and ordinary citizens extended moral, diplomatic and political support to South Africa's liberation movement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Indeed, Kenya's founding President, Jomo Kenyatta, once reminded the world that Africa's freedom would remain incomplete until South Africa was free," he reflected.

That shared destiny, Morolong added, "continues to guide the partnership between South Africa and Kenya".

He emphasised the strategic importance of both nations - proffering Kenya as the "economic and logistical gateway to East Africa" and South Africa anchoring the "economic activity in Southern Africa".

"Together, we are not just participants in Africa's development story, we are co-authors of it. In continental platforms such as the African Union, our nations have consistently worked together to advance peace, democratic governance, and economic integration.

"We share a commitment to the idea that African challenges deserve African solutions, and African opportunities deserve African partnerships," the Deputy Minister said.

Mutual trade

Morolong added that the relationship extends beyond diplomacy but also reaches "boardrooms, factories, financial institutions, and technology platforms across Kenya".

South African companies in the banking, media and entertainment, mobile communications and clothing sectors often choose the country as a base for East African operations.

"These companies represent more than corporate presence. They represent confidence in Kenya's future, belief in Africa's markets, and commitment to shared prosperity.

"They create jobs, transfer skills, support entrepreneurship, and help connect African economies in ways that strengthen the continent as a whole," he said.

Furthermore, trade between the two countries reaches hundreds of million of Dollars.

South Africa's exports to Kenya have reached some US$660 million while in the converse, exports to South Africa from Kenya stand at approximately US$50 million.

"These trade flows highlight the complementary strengths of our economies.

"South Africa brings industrial capacity and manufacturing expertise, while Kenya contributes agricultural excellence, logistics networks, and one of Africa's most dynamic digital innovation ecosystems," Morolong said.

He added that current strong trade between the two countries represents "only a fraction of what we could achieve tomorrow".

Morolong explained that with the implementation of the (AfCTA) African Continental Free Trade Area represents a "transformative project for the continent".

The agreement - the largest of its kind in the world - seeks to unlock opportunities on the continent by:

Reducing tariffs across the continent

Removing non-tariff barriers

Promoting regional value chains

Supporting industrialisation

Encouraging African countries to trade more with each other rather than exporting raw materials to distant markets

"For Kenya and South Africa, this agreement is more than a trade framework.

"It is a continental development strategy. It allows South African manufacturing to integrate with East African supply chains. It enables Kenyan innovation and logistics to reach Southern African markets. It turns borders that once divided markets into bridges that connect opportunity," he explained.

Addressing South Africans in the diaspora directly, the Deputy Minister described them as "ambassadors of South Africa's spirit" and "bridge builders between markets, cultures, and opportunities".

"You are bridge builders between markets, cultures, and opportunities. You represent the ingenuity, resilience, and diversity that defines South Africa.

"And in cities like Nairobi, where African innovation and entrepreneurship are thriving, your role becomes even more important. Because every partnership you build, every investment you make, and every collaboration you foster strengthens not only South Africa, but Africa as a whole," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Better Africa, Better World

Turning to continental positioning, the Deputy Minister emphasised the importance of nation branding, describing it as "about identity, credibility, and shared narrative".

"South Africa's national brand is built on resilience, diversity, innovation, and democratic progress. Kenya's national brand reflects entrepreneurship, technological leadership, creativity, and regional connectivity.

"When these two national brands align, they amplify each other. They send a message to investors, entrepreneurs, and young Africans across the continent that Africa is open for partnership, innovation, and growth. And perhaps more importantly, they help Africa tell its own story, confidently, authentically, and on its own terms," Morolong said.

The Deputy Minister reaffirmed the enduring principle that "Africa rises when Africans work together".

"So let us deepen our partnerships. Let us expand trade. Let us unlock the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"And let us continue building an African future defined not by limitations, but by possibility.

"Because when Kenya and South Africa walk together - Africa does not merely move forward, Africa leads," Morolong concluded.