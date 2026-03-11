South Africa: Skeem Saam Actress Mogau Keebine Jokes About 'Struggling' Rumours

A photo of Keebine eating a mango was shared on X with a caption calling the Skeem Saam actress struggling.

Keebine hit back in an Instagram video, joking the struggle is real and her mangoes are finished, leaving only guavas.

Skeem Saam actress Mogau Keebine has brushed off social media claims that she is struggling financially. Keebine is best known for playing Mapitsi on the show.

The claims started after a photo of Keebine eating a mango at home circulated on X. The picture was shared with the caption: "Another struggling actress, Mapitsi."

The photo divided opinion online. Some users believed the claim. Others defended Keebine, saying the photo was taken during a visit to her family home in Limpopo.

Keebine later posted a video on Instagram where she jokingly addressed the rumours.

"I do not normally respond to these things, but I want to address this... So guys, the struggle is real. I am really struggling. Mangoes are finished, we are only left with guavas," she said, showing the fruit trees in her yard.

She continued with the sarcastic tone: "So yes, guys, please pray for me. I do not know how I am going to survive without mangoes from those fancy stores."