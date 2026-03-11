South Africa: Deputy President to Hand Over Land, Title Deeds

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will hand over land and title deeds to the Mtshoeni/Mtsweni family, also known as the Schulk Marhiqa Communal Property Association (CPA) in Mpumalanga, on Friday.

The Mtshoeni/Mtsweni family land claim comprises 18 households and 86 beneficiaries.

"The claimant family lived on the subject properties in the early 1700s. The land parcels claimed by the claimant family measure more than 627 hectares, situated within the Govan Mbeki Local Municipality's jurisdiction," the Presidency said on Wednesday.

The claim was lodged before the old order claims cut-off date of 31 December 1998, as set out in the Restitution of Land Rights Act, by Schulk Ngazimbi Marhiqa Mtshoeni on behalf of the affected families.

"For three decades, the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights (CRLR) has been at the forefront of South Africa's transformation journey, restoring dignity through land restitution.

"Every restored hectare, every handed-over title deed, and every resolved claim is a step towards justice, a tangible symbol of the government's commitment to healing historical wounds and rebuilding South Africa into a just and equitable country," the Presidency said.

The Presidency asserted that the commission's work also demonstrates that land restitution is more than compensation - it is the restoration of identity, belonging, and opportunity to the beneficiary communities.

The title deeds will be issued to the family claimants for the two Grootvlei 293 IS Farm properties, divided into Portion 24 and 26.

The properties are owned by the land claimants through the Schulk Marhiqa CPA.

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mzwanele Nyhontso, will accompany the Deputy President to Secunda in the Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, Gert Sibande District, in Mpumalanga Province.