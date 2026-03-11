South Africa: Call to Establish Task Team to Tackle Rustenburg Water Supply Challenges

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo has directed that a joint task team be established between Rustenburg Local Municipality and Magalies Water to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure sustainable water provision for residents of Rustenburg.

Seitlholo issued the directive during a stakeholder meeting held at the Rustenburg Civic Centre Council Chamber on Monday. The meeting brought together key stakeholders responsible for water services in the area to assess the progress of ongoing interventions and discuss challenges affecting water supply.

During the meeting, Moses Kotane Local Municipality raised concerns about ageing infrastructure and vandalism of boreholes, which have contributed to water supply disruptions in several areas.

In response, Seitlholo indicated that the municipality would be considered for inclusion in the Department of Water and Sanitation's National Borehole Refurbishment Programme for restoring non-functional boreholes.

The Deputy Minister also urged stakeholders to present accurate assessments of their infrastructure and operational challenges, warning that problems cannot be resolved if they are not openly acknowledged.

"This meeting is not about presenting perfect reports. It is about presenting the true situation so that we can work together to find solutions," he said.

Seitlholo further emphasised that sanitation challenges must be addressed with the same urgency as water supply issues.

"Communities are not only affected by water shortages [but] also by flooded sewer systems and failing wastewater treatment plants that result in sewage spillages. Sanitation is just as important as water supply," he said.

He encouraged the Rustenburg Local Municipality and Magalies Water to engage further on water allocation issues to improve alignment and coordination.

The Deputy Minister also urged stronger collaboration between municipalities and Magalies Water to ensure infrastructure projects are implemented efficiently and within agreed timeframes.

"Sustainable solutions require cooperation, accountability and a shared commitment to improving water and sanitation services for communities."

The task team has been requested to provide feedback to the Deputy Minister by Friday, 20 March 2026.