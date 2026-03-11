South Africa: Sanral Warns of Road Closures in Durban At Umngeni Interchange

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) has advised motorists of temporary road and lane closures associated with the replacement of bridge parapets at the uMngeni Interchange in Durban.

"As part of the bridge repair works, several temporary lane closures will be implemented at the interchange and on its immediate feeder roads within the defined construction area," KwaZulu-Natal SANRAL Project Manager Serisha Sukraj said on Tuesday.

The planned construction period is from 12 March 2026 to 15 April 2026.

The first phase of the construction programme includes ongoing parapet replacement works along the length of the uMngeni Bridge on the northbound on-ramp from the N2, as well as parapet replacement along the southbound on-ramp from Inanda Road.

The works will also involve the demolition and replacement of the median barriers separating the northbound and southbound lanes on the N2.

Temporary lane closures will occur sequentially, beginning with the northbound N2 off-ramp, followed by the southbound N2 on-ramp from Inanda Road, the southbound fast lane on the N2, and lastly the northbound fast lane on the N2.

During this period, traffic will be accommodated within narrow lanes through the designated construction area.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and anticipate possible delays.

Allowing additional travel time is recommended to ensure a smoother journey through the affected area.

"We urge all motorists to adhere to posted road signage and observe the reduced speed limits when approaching and travelling through the construction zone. Compliance with these measures is critical to ensuring the safety of both road users and construction personnel during the ongoing repair works," Sukraj said.

Lane closures are as follows:

Northbound N2 off-ramp: Temporary lane closures will occur on the flyover from Springfield Park, as well as on the N2 glide-on onto the off-ramp, along the bridge over the uMngeni River and beyond the bridge.

Southbound N2 on-ramp from Inanda Road: Temporary lane closures will occur on the approach to the bridge over the uMngeni River, along the bridge, and beyond the bridge.

Southbound fast lane on the N2: Temporary lane closures will take place along the southbound fast lanes of the N2.

Northbound fast lane on the N2: Temporary lane closures will take place along the northbound fast lanes of the N2.