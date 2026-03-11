South Africa: SA Committed to Partnerships for Development

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, has underscored South Africa's commitment to advancing partnerships and collective action to drive inclusive development.

"At a time when the world faces converging crises, partnerships that are anchored in shared values and practical cooperation matter more than ever. Through partnerships and collaboration, we can accelerate progress on developmental priorities while contributing meaningfully to global solutions," the Minister said on Tuesday.

She made these remarks during a phone call with the United Kingdom (UK) Minister of State for International Development and Africa, Baroness Chapman, ahead of the Global Partnerships Conference.

South Africa, alongside the UK, independent philanthropic organisation Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and the development finance institution British International Investment, will co-host the Global Partnerships Conference from 19 May to 20 May 2026 in London.

This Conference will bring together a diverse coalition of governments, international organisations, philanthropists, investors, innovators, civil society, business, and technology leaders to examine how collaborative action can effectively drive inclusive development and address shared global challenges.

Last year, Ramokgopa chaired the Development Working Group of South Africa's Group Twenty (G20) Presidency, which culminated in the Skukuza Development Ministerial Declaration that emphasised the importance of leaving no one behind and upholding multilateralism in efforts to achieve inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development.

"The Global Partnerships Conference reflects the enduring bond between South Africa and the United Kingdom, and our shared commitment to advancing inclusive growth, sustainable development, and a more equitable world.

"As co-host of the Global Partnerships Conference, South Africa looks forward to continuing to deepen cooperation that strengthens institutions, mobilises investment and delivers tangible outcomes, which leave no one behind," the Minister said.

More information about the Global Partnerships Conference will be communicated in due course.