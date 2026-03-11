South Africa: Public Warned of Fake Messages of NPA Head Adv Andy Mothibi

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has warned the public not to engage with fake social media accounts linked to the prosecutorial body's head, Advocate Andy Mothibi.

"The [NPA] has noted with serious concern the re-emergence of incidents in which individuals are impersonating...Advocate Andy Mothibi, using fraudulent phone numbers and social media profiles.

"It has been brought to the attention of the NPA that certain individuals are circulating messages while falsely claiming to be the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). In some instances, these individuals are also using a profile picture of Adv Mothibi taken with the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, to mislead members of the public and create the impression that communication is legitimate," the NPA said in a statement.

The prosecutorial body condemned the "acts of impersonation", warning that it could lead to criminal prosecution.

"The NPA...warns members of the public to exercise caution when receiving messages or calls from individuals claiming to be Adv Mothibi. The NDPP does not communicate with members of the public through private or unfamiliar numbers regarding official matters.

"Such conduct is unlawful and may constitute offences, including fraud and impersonation. The NPA calls on those responsible for these actions to immediately desist from impersonating the NDPP and misusing his image," the statement read.

Members of the public are advised to report the receipt of such messages to their local law enforcement.

"The NPA remains committed to protecting the integrity of its leadership and safeguarding the public from fraudulent conduct carried out in the name of its officials," the statement concluded.