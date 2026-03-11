Uganda: Bellazuri Marks International Women's Day With Conversation On African Women and Beauty

Bellazuri - Roots of Beauty marked International Women's Day with a women's empowerment gathering focused on the evolving role of African women in the beauty industry.

Held on March 8 at the brand's head offices in Butabiika, the event brought together women from diverse professional and personal backgrounds for an afternoon of conversation, networking, and reflection.

Organized under the theme "For the Woman Who Conquers Every Day," the gathering was designed as an intimate and conversational space rather than a formal conference. Participants engaged in open dialogue about confidence, self-image, and the shifting role of African women within the beauty sector.

The discussions also highlighted the everyday achievements of women that often go unrecognized -- from building careers and businesses to balancing family responsibilities with personal ambitions.

The event further offered insight into how African beauty brands are positioning themselves within an industry historically dominated by global players. Bellazuri, which formulates skincare products specifically for African skin, used the occasion to highlight its commitment to representation and locally informed beauty solutions.

Speaking during the gathering, Patricia Tino said the intention was to create a space where women could openly share experiences rather than simply attend a brand showcase.

"International Women's Day is a moment to recognize the resilience and determination women show every day," she said. "For us, it's also an opportunity to celebrate the many ways African women continue to lead, create and push forward despite challenges."

Guests were also taken on a guided tour of the company's facilities, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the brand develops and produces its skincare products locally in Uganda.

In recent years, locally developed beauty brands across Africa have gained increasing visibility as more consumers seek products tailored to their skin types, lifestyles, and climates. Events such as this reflect a broader shift within the industry toward conversations around representation, identity, and self-acceptance.

For many of the women in attendance, the afternoon served as a reminder that the definition of beauty continues to evolve -- and that African women are increasingly shaping that narrative for themselves.