Uganda: KCB Bank Urges Women in Creative Sector to Embrace Strategic Wealth Building

KCB Bank Uganda has challenged women in the creative sector to transition from basic banking to strategic wealth building in order to ensure the sustainability and growth of their enterprises.

The call was made during the Flower Land Fest 2026, where the bank participated as a Gold Sponsor at Design Hub in Bugolobi. The event brought together hundreds of young professionals and SME founders, offering a platform for financial education, networking, and creative expression.

The festival also marked the official closing of the 2026 Annual Women's History Exhibit, themed "A Garden of Her Own."

As a strategic partner, KCB Bank Uganda used the platform to engage women operating in non-traditional sectors on how to navigate Uganda's expanding creative economy through structured financial solutions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Throughout the day, the Design Hub was transformed into a vibrant marketplace of ideas and innovation. Participants experienced high-energy creative showcases, diverse exhibitions, and networking sessions that enabled Female-Led Micro and Small Enterprises (FLMEs) to showcase their brands to a wider audience.

A key highlight of the event was a high-level panel discussion titled "Women & the Creative Economy." The panel featured Gladys Nalukenge Lubowa, who provided practical financial insights for creatives who traditionally prioritize their craft over financial structuring.

Lubowa emphasized that while the creative economy--spanning music, fashion, film, and digital content--presents immense opportunities, long-term success requires deliberate investment planning and access to SME financing.

"Many creatives do not think about financial tools beyond basic transactions, but to build a garden of your own, you must cultivate financial stability," she said. "At KCB Bank Uganda, we are encouraging women to move toward investment planning and structured SME solutions."

She added that the bank aims to bridge the gap between earning income and building genuine wealth, positioning itself as a financial partner for creatives seeking to build sustainable enterprises.

"Whether you are a fashion designer or a digital content creator, KCB Bank Uganda is your partner in building a sustainable enterprise and starting your financial journey today," she noted.

The bank also hosted an engagement booth that served as a hub for interactive financial advisory. Bank representatives met with attendees to discuss tailored SME financing, investment planning, and digital banking solutions designed to support women entrepreneurs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Uganda Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the "Because of Her" celebrations tied to International Women's Day concluded, the message from the festival remained clear: supporting women in business must extend beyond symbolic recognition to sustained financial empowerment.

KCB Bank Uganda reaffirmed its commitment to this cause through ongoing capacity-building initiatives and financial products designed specifically for women entrepreneurs, ensuring that the momentum created at Flower Land Fest continues throughout the year.

The event closed with vibrant showcases from women-led brands and live performances, reinforcing the message that with the right financial backing, Uganda's creative power is limitless.