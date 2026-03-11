Africa: AU Honors Women Workers On International Women's Day 2026

Addis Ababa — The African Union Commission (AUC) marked International Women's Day 2026 by spotlighting the often unseen contributions of women who keep the continent's premier multilateral institution running.

Held at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, the event was organized by the Women, Gender and Youth Directorate (WGYD) under the theme "Honoring Women of the African Union: Voices, Work and Community."

The commemoration highlighted women working across the Commission, from leadership roles to operational staff whose efforts sustain the institution's daily functions.

Opening the ceremony, AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf called for a shift in how women's roles are recognized within the Union and across the continent.

"Every woman should feel valued and supported," Youssouf said, stressing that women's advancement is closely tied to the success of the AU itself.

He linked women's empowerment to the continental development blueprint Agenda 2063, noting that women's leadership remains essential to advancing Africa's peace and development priorities.

On her part, AUC Deputy Chairperson Selma Haddadi paid tribute to the "founding mothers" of the African Union while emphasizing the vital role played by women whose work is rarely visible in high-level meetings.

"The message today is to honor those we do not necessarily see in the meeting rooms, but who are here every day to make our work happen in the best conditions possible," Haddadi said.

"They are the engine that drives this society, working shoulder to shoulder with men. With the contribution of African women, Agenda 2063, the Africa we want...becomes the Africa we make."

The event also featured testimonies from women working on the AU's operational front lines.

Santa Belew, a ticket officer at the Commission, highlighted the importance of opportunity in unlocking women's potential.

"Opportunity is the first step," she said, noting that many women possess talents that can flourish when given the chance.

Meron Adinew, team leader of the Ethiopian Airlines office at the AU headquarters, called for stronger gender parity in senior leadership.

"If women are given the same opportunities in education and employment as men, they can play a vital role in leadership and decision-making," she said.

Addressing young women, Adinew encouraged them to believe in their potential and pursue education as a pathway to leadership. "We can do it. Believe in yourself, pursue education, and always strive to shine," she added.

The African Union Commission serves as the executive branch and secretariat of the African Union.

Through the Women, Gender and Youth Directorate, the Commission continues to advance policies promoting gender equality and women's empowerment across the continent, in line with commitments under the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.