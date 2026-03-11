Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Mesob Center in Harar Part of National Push to Modernize Public Services

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the MESOB Integrated Service Center in Harar is part of Ethiopia's broader national initiative to modernize public service delivery and expand access to government services through one-stop centers.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Prime Minister noted that the MESOB platform in Harar currently brings together eight government institutions under one roof.

The center operates through 24 service counters and provides 67 different public services, enabling residents to access multiple government services in a single location.

According to the Premier, the initiative reflects the government's broader effort to improve efficiency, accessibility, and citizen satisfaction by reducing fragmentation across institutions and lowering the time and cost citizens face when seeking public services.

The MESOB model is being expanded across the country as part of the government's wider digital transformation agenda.

Integrated service centers are expected to play a key role in strengthening public sector performance and improving the overall experience of citizens accessing government services.

The premier is currently visiting major development projects in the eastern part of the country, particularly in the cities of Dire Dawa and Harar, with the tour having begun last weekend, it was learned.