Angola - an Election That Doesn't Decide

analysis

In Angola, where corruption and the capture of state institutions by political and economic elites remain persistent concerns, the independence of the justice system is a matter of national importance.

The country is now about to hold an election for one of the most powerful positions in that system. Yet the vote will not determine who actually wins.

On March 16, members of the Public Prosecutor's Office will elect candidates for the position of Attorney General. But under Angola's legal framework, the outcome of that election does not decide the appointment.

Instead, the three most voted candidates will be submitted to President João Lourenço, who will select one of them to lead the country's prosecutorial authority. In other words: prosecutors vote, but the president decides.

The arrangement creates an institutional paradox -- an election whose result does not determine the winner.

In any electoral process, the principle is straightforward: the candidate with the most votes prevails. When the outcome does not determine the final decision, the election ceases to be decisive and becomes merely consultative.

In practice, Angola's system functions as a mechanism of pre-selection. Prosecutors vote, but the ultimate power remains concentrated in the presidency.

Yet the process has already revealed something politically significant. Eight candidates entered the race -- seven senior prosecutors and one justice of the Supreme Court, among them a deputy attorney general and a military general.

Even a limited opening in a tightly controlled institutional system can produce unexpected competition.

The choice carries additional institutional weight. For the past two decades, Angola's attorneys general have been military generals. This election therefore presents a rare opportunity to return the leadership of the Public Prosecutor's Office to civilian authority -- though the presence of a general among the candidates shows that the military legacy of the office has not entirely disappeared.

The office itself sits at the heart of the rule of law. The attorney general is responsible for initiating criminal proceedings, safeguarding legality and, when necessary, investigating abuses of power -- including those involving political authorities.

That independence becomes even more critical at a time when Angola's justice system has publicly acknowledged its own structural weaknesses. At the opening of the judicial year, senior judicial authorities admitted that corruption and institutional capture remain deeply entrenched within the system.

In such a context, the credibility of the attorney general cannot rest on proximity to political power. Yet under the current model, the person responsible for prosecuting abuses of power ultimately depends on a presidential choice.

The internal election risks becoming a procedural ritual -- a vote that confers institutional legitimacy on what remains, in substance, a political decision.

Another aspect of the process deserves attention. The final list of candidates was released on March 10, leaving only a few days before the vote. For a position of such institutional importance, the time available for public scrutiny of candidates' ideas, priorities and institutional vision is extremely limited.

Selecting the country's chief prosecutor should not be treated as an administrative formality. It determines who will ensure that the law applies equally to everyone -- including those who hold political and economic power.

Several constitutional systems place the attorney general within the orbit of the executive branch, including the United States and Portugal. But recent political experience in those countries has shown how easily the office can become an instrument of political authority rather than an independent guardian of legality.

Angola now faces the same institutional risk. At a moment when public confidence in the justice system remains fragile, the method for choosing the country's top prosecutor should reinforce independence and transparency. Instead, it exposes a deeper contradiction.

Prosecutors vote. President João Lourenço chooses. And the election -- however real -- may ultimately decide nothing at all.

In a country confronting the capture of its own institutions, who should choose the prosecutor responsible for confronting that capture -- the magistrates, or the political power itself?