Sudan: Seven Civilians Dead in New Shelling of Dilling, South Kordofan

Dilling — The Sudan Doctors Network says that seven people, including a child, were killed and 13 others, including three women injured as a result of new artillery shelling launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Popular Movement led by Abdulaziz El Hilu on Tuesday.

The network explained that the shelling targeted residential neighborhoods within the city, which led to civilian casualties and a state of panic among residents. The latest strikes follow earlier reports by Radio Dabanga of shelling last week, that claimed at least nine lives.

The network stressed that the continued targeting of residential neighborhoods with artillery by the Rapid Support and the Popular Movement led by Al-Helou represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, which criminalises attacks on civilians and populated areas, and reflects the extent of the suffering experienced by citizens in conflict zones as a result of the military escalation and the continuation of deliberate shelling.

Attacks on El Fasher have been ongoing since last week, including a ground offensive and artillery shelling.

Sudanese Foreign Ministry

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the continued use of the Rapid Support Forces in committing its systematic attacks on civilian objects and vital infrastructure in Sudan using drones, which targeted the cities of Obeid, Kosti and Dilling, in a dangerous escalation that embodies a recurring pattern of crimes targeting civilians and the capabilities of the Sudanese people.

These attacks represent a grave violation of international humanitarian law and all international norms and conventions that prohibit the targeting of civilians and civilian facilities, as well as full-fledged war crimes that require accountability and accountability in accordance with international law, the ministry said.

It described the incidents as systematic violations that seek to undermine the stability of the state, terrorise the civilian population, and target vital facilities and basic services on which citizens depend.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community, especially the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and regional and international organisations, to take a clear and firm stance that explicitly condemns these crimes, and to work without delay to take effective measures to stop these attacks, and to ensure that the perpetrators and those behind their support or financing are held accountable.

Emergency Lawyers Group

For its part, the Emergency Lawyers Group warned of the escalation of violations against civilians in Sudan, with attacks on markets, residential areas and civilian objects continuing in several states, deepening the suffering of the population and exacerbating the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country. The group said in a statement that SAF warplanes launched an air attack on the Mandri market in the city of Jalal in South Kordofan state, killing and wounding dozens of civilians.

Warplanes also continued their attacks in a number of areas of Darfur, targeting the El Geneina market in the city of Nyala, causing widespread fires and destruction of civilian property. In a related context, warplanes bombed civilian sites in Ed Daein in East Darfur yesterday, resulting in civilian casualties.

In contrast, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued the same approach in targeting civilian areas, carrying out a drone attack targeting civilian sites in the city of Kosti in White Nile. On March 5, it launched another attack on civilian sites in the city of Dilling, South Kordofan.

The RSF also attacked the village of Um Karedim in North Kordofan, leading to a massacre of civilians, burning the village and displacing its residents.

The Emergency Lawyers Group called on the international community and UN and regional mechanisms to act urgently and exert effective pressure on the parties to the conflict to immediately cease attacks targeting civilians, markets and residential areas, take practical measures to protect civilians in Sudan, and ensure that all parties comply with the rules of international humanitarian law, including ensuring safe and unhindered humanitarian access to the affected areas.