Zimbabwe Seeks Partners for $200 Million Satellite Project

Zimbabwe is seeking investors to partner with it in a satellite project that will bolster telecommunications connectivity, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said.

The southern African nation launched its first mini satellite in November 2022 and a second in 2024.

Its latest endeavour is expected to cost almost $200 million, Ncube told reporters in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday.

"We are looking for suitors who can assist us," he said. "Once we do this, then we know that our connectivity will move up several notches."

Ncube also said that the country intends to maintain a minimum annual economic growth rate of 6%. The International Monetary Fund projects that gross domestic product will expand 4.6% this year.