Zimbabwe Seeks Partners for $200 Million Satellite Project

12 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe is seeking investors to partner with it in a satellite project that will bolster telecommunications connectivity, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said.

The southern African nation launched its first mini satellite in November 2022 and a second in 2024.

Its latest endeavour is expected to cost almost $200 million, Ncube told reporters in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday.

"We are looking for suitors who can assist us," he said. "Once we do this, then we know that our connectivity will move up several notches."

Ncube also said that the country intends to maintain a minimum annual economic growth rate of 6%. The International Monetary Fund projects that gross domestic product will expand 4.6% this year.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.