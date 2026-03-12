Angola: At Least 36 People Involved in Accident in Moxico Have Been Discharged

Luena — At least 36 people were injured in an accident on National Highway 180 in the Aço neighborhood on the outskirts of Luena. All of the victims, who are members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, have been discharged from Moxico General Hospital.

According to reports, the accident involved a white Volkswagen bus carrying more than 50 members of the "Fonte Viva Leaders Club," which is affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Health authorities reported that at least 36 people were admitted to Moxico General Hospital: 17 men, 18 women (two of whom were pregnant), and one 9-month-old baby.

According to ANGOP, the bus was leaving Dala Tchitali, a town 27 kilometers from Luena, after a picnic celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the local religious group.

Despite the scare, there were no serious injuries or fatalities. The patients had only minor injuries and fatigue, which required proper clinical follow-up and subsequent medical discharge for most of them.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred due to excessive speed on the bridge over the Luena River when the bus attempted to pass a three-wheeled motorcycle at the "Engineering Curve."

Esmael Manuel, a bus passenger with scratches on his hand, said the accident occurred at 5 p.m. He pointed to the driver's recklessness and high speed as the main factors in the accident.

"Since we were the second group to be transported to the event, we boarded first on the return trip. From Dala to the Kawango neighborhood, the speed was moderate. The speeding started from the bridge," he said.

According to Manuel, after the accident, the bus rolled over and collided with a giant eucalyptus tree. The tree prevented the vehicle from falling into a ravine near the scene.

"It was a divine warning. The eucalyptus tree prevented us from falling into the precipice, and everyone survived. Residents of the surrounding area, health authorities, and the Civil Protection and Fire Services promptly assisted us," he acknowledged.

According to official data from the country's authorities, traffic accidents are among the leading causes of death and physical disability in Angola, surpassed only by malaria. /GK/YD/AMP