Mozambique: Government Approves Strategy Against Money Laundering

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Tuesday approved a strategy for combatting money laundering, the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

At the end of a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) in Maputo, the government spokesperson and Minister of State Administration, Inocencio Impissa, told reporters that the strategy seeks to ensure Mozambique's continued conformity in complying with the standards established by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The strategy, he added, intends to strengthen the integrity and stability of the Mozambican financial system through a wide-ranging and sustainable approach.

The strategy involves ministries, financial institutions, financial supervision authorities, NGOs, designated non-financial activities and professions, as well as private business.

Impissa said approval of the strategy is part of the government's efforts to consolidate the progress achieved after the removal of Mozambique's name from the FATF "grey list' in October 2025.

Mozambique was included on the grey list in 2021. This is a list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring due to strategic defects in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures.

Mozambique was removed from the list after complying with FATF recommendations.

Removal from the grey list was expected to enhance the country's international reputation and attract foreign investment.