Mozambique: Shortage of Medicines Only Affects Chronic Illnesses, Claims Minister

11 March 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Maputo, March 11 (AIM) - Mozambican Health Minister Ussene Isse has claimed that the shortage of medicines in the National Health System only affects patients suffering from chronic diseases.

According to the minister, speaking to reporters, on Tuesday, after paying a surprise visit to the Bagamoio Health Centre, on the outskirts of Maputo, the shortage of medicines found in almost the entire country is related to specific medications, especially those intended for the treatment of chronic, non-communicable diseases.

The minister said that the country has been recording an increase in cases of non-communicable disease, while the government, for many years, prioritised the acquisition of medicines aimed at combating infectious diseases.

"The increase in diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, and lung problems has created new pressure on the National Health System', said Isse. For many years, we prioritized the acquisition of medicines aimed at combating infectious diseases".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Minister's claim means that the shortages do not affect the medicines required for the most common ailments.

"The country currently has sufficient quantities of medicines to treat illnesses such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS, which continue to be the main public health problems", he declared.

The National Health System, he said, is being forced to readjust its strategies "in order to guarantee greater availability of specific medications for these chronic pathologies."

"Population growth and increase in cases of chronic diseases in the country are forcing the health sector to readjust the drug procurement system", he said.

________________________________

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.