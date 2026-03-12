Mozambique: Shortage of Medicines Only Affects Chronic Illnesses, Claims Minister

Maputo — Maputo, March 11 (AIM) - Mozambican Health Minister Ussene Isse has claimed that the shortage of medicines in the National Health System only affects patients suffering from chronic diseases.

According to the minister, speaking to reporters, on Tuesday, after paying a surprise visit to the Bagamoio Health Centre, on the outskirts of Maputo, the shortage of medicines found in almost the entire country is related to specific medications, especially those intended for the treatment of chronic, non-communicable diseases.

The minister said that the country has been recording an increase in cases of non-communicable disease, while the government, for many years, prioritised the acquisition of medicines aimed at combating infectious diseases.

"The increase in diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, and lung problems has created new pressure on the National Health System', said Isse. For many years, we prioritized the acquisition of medicines aimed at combating infectious diseases".

The Minister's claim means that the shortages do not affect the medicines required for the most common ailments.

"The country currently has sufficient quantities of medicines to treat illnesses such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS, which continue to be the main public health problems", he declared.

The National Health System, he said, is being forced to readjust its strategies "in order to guarantee greater availability of specific medications for these chronic pathologies."

"Population growth and increase in cases of chronic diseases in the country are forcing the health sector to readjust the drug procurement system", he said.

