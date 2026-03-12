Mozambique: Government Creating Digital Transformation Agency

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Tuesday announced the creation of a Digital Transformation and Innovation Agency (ATDI), which will be responsible for coordinating and driving the country's digital transformation.

The agency will also be responsible for modernizing the public administration and improving the provision of services.

According to the government spokesperson and minister of State Administration, Inocêncio Impissa, speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (cabinet), the new agency will promote interoperability between state digital platforms, data centres, procurement processes, and public service delivery systems.

"The creation of ATDI will accelerate the digitization of public services, including the creation of a Citizen Portal that will bring together various state services on a single platform", he said.

"The state institution will be unified, in the sense that when citizens need public services, they will no longer need to go, for example, to the INATRO [National Institute of Road Transport] or the National Immigration Service,' he said.

According to Impissa, the Citizen Portal will concentrate the main public services in a single digital space.

"The citizen will only go to a specific point called, for example, the Citizen Portal; all the information is there. Currently, each sector or department of the ministries has its own computer systems and databases, which operate in isolation from other sectors of the public administration", he said.

With the creation of the new agency, the government intends to integrate these platforms, aggregating the different state databases into a common digital infrastructure.

"It will aggregate all the databases that exist in the public administration and will organize them in more suitable locations. We will have a single database", he said.