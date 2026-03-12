Mozambique: Port Construction Halted Following Detention of Chinese Nationals

Maputo — The construction of Angoche Fishing Port, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, has been halted following the detention of 14 undocumented Chinese Nationals.

The detainees were leading crucial aspects of the project, which is being carried out by the Chinese Harbour Engineering Company, since July 2024. The project is expected to be concluded next September.

"These individuals were stopped in Angoche district, inside a residence. Upon realizing that the authorities were present, they fled", said Enércia Nota, spokesperson for the National Immigration Service (Senami) in Nampula, cited by the independent daily "O País."

Nota explained these individuals may be deported for their illegal stay in the country.

The arrest of these citizens created a "void' in the chain of command and logistics of the project. Without technical leadership and with the supply of materials interrupted, the construction was interrupted.

"We have this situation where some foreign workers were detained for illegal activities. Now we have no one to lead the missions, and this means a reduction in the number of workers,' explained Mussa Atumane, an official linked to the project.

Although the China Harbour Engineering Company has not officially revealed the current progress, problems with the supply of materials were already visible before the arrests.

The project management claims to be trying to find new suppliers to "lessen the impact," but the lack of qualified staff and the paralysis of most work fronts is seriously compromising the projected completion date of September.