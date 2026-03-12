Tanzania, WHO Launch the Monitoring System for Healthcare-Associated Infections

Kigoma — The Health Service Quality Assurance Unit, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has launched an assessment of the monitoring system for controlling infections associated with healthcare services. The initiative aims to strengthen patient safety and improve the quality of healthcare services provided at health facilities.

The exercise is being conducted in Kigoma, Singida, Ruvuma, and Kagera regions through the Pandemic Fund project, which seeks to enhance the capacity to prevent and control infections in line with the eight infection prevention and control components established by the World Health Organization.

Speaking about the exercise, the assessment coordinator, Dr. Radenta Bahegwa, said one of the key areas being evaluated is the presence of a Healthcare-Associated Infection Surveillance system. The system helps identify and monitor infections that may occur while patients are receiving care in health facilities.

He explained that the surveillance guidelines have already begun to be implemented, with particular focus on monitoring Surgical Site Infections. Data collected during the exercise are being submitted through the DHIS2 health information system for further analysis and monitoring.

The assessment is scheduled to take place in council-level hospitals and high-patient-volume health centres in Kigoma Region from March 10 to March 14, 2026. The objective is to determine the current status of the system's implementation and provide recommendations to help improve patient safety and the quality of healthcare services in the country.