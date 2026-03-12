Tanzania, Canada Agree to Maintain Their Long-Standing Friendship in Economic Cooperation

London — THE Minister of State in the President's Office (Special Duties), Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, held talks with Canada's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Oliphant, to discuss ways of strengthening international cooperation between Tanzania and Canada.

The meeting took place in London on the sidelines of the 26th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting. During their discussions, the two leaders also explored ways to further deepen their relations within the Commonwealth, emphasizing the organization's principles and values in promoting cooperation and shared development.

They noted that the relationship between Tanzania and Canada is built on a foundation of long-standing friendship, economic cooperation, and shared membership in the Commonwealth.

According to the leaders, this relationship creates additional opportunities to expand collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, and knowledge exchange across various development sectors.

The officials also highlighted the role of the Tanzanian and Canadian diaspora in driving economic and social development in both countries.

They stated that through their engagement within the Commonwealth framework, diaspora communities continue to serve as an important bridge that strengthens people-to-people relations and opens new avenues for cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, Prof. Kabudi was accompanied by the Presidential Advisor on Diplomacy, Ambassador Lazaro Nyalandu; Tanzania's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mbelwa Kairuki; and the Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Noel Kaganda.