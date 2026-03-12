Kenya: Muturi Accuses Ruto of Trying to Take Over Nairobi Hospital

Nairobi — The Democratic Party of Kenya leader Justin Muturi has accused President William Ruto of attempting to take control of the private Nairobi Hospital through intimidation and undue pressure on its board of management.

Muturi in a statement on Wednesday said over the past year, President Ruto, acting through Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, had sustained threats, blackmail, and coercion targeting the hospital board.

This, Muturi said was done either directly or via the chairman, Dr. Barkley Mogere Onyambu, a consultant gynaecologist and elder of the SDA Church in Karen.

"These actions are unprecedented and clearly aimed at taking over a private institution illegally," Muturi said.

Muturi alleged that on March 25, 2025, the pressures led to a reshuffle of the hospital board, with seven new members co-opted while seven others were removed.

"The Attorney General, in purporting to order an inquiry into the hospital, assembled a multi-agency team including the DCI, KRA, Financial Reporting Centre, Registrar of Companies, and Asset Recovery Agency," Muturi said.

"Several directors were summoned to DCI headquarters, and raids were conducted at their homes in an attempt to coerce resignations. These efforts failed because the directors sought and secured court protection."

Muturi claimed that on March 7, 2026, the chairman of the board received a threatening call from two officers in the Office of the Head of Public Service, Dr. Linda Musumba and Collins Kiprono, ordering the removal of three directors to make way for individuals aligned with the President.

"The call instructed the chairman to remove three directors immediately to pave way for nominees of the state. Failure to comply, they said, would lead to arrests and charges of money laundering. This is nothing short of coordinated blackmail," he said.

Muturi also accused Asset Recovery officers of restricting vehicles belonging to some directors and managers of the hospital.

Muturi warned the government against overreach, adding that the board is determined to protect the hospital's founders' interests.

"The directors remain firm. They will not succumb to intimidation or threats. Power is transient and should be used for the greater good of this country, not to suppress minorities or violate private entities."