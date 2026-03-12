Ethiopia: Border, Migration Management Governance Enhancing Project Launched in Ethiopia

11 March 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — A project, which enhances border and migration management governance in Ethiopia through model border initiatives, technology, and health system strengthening, was launched today.

Situated at the crossroads of the Eastern, Southern, and Northern migration corridors, Ethiopia's borders serve as a strategic gateway for trade, regional mobility, and national security.

The Ethiopia-Djibouti corridor -- particularly the Dewele Border Control Point (BCP) -- is among the busiest and most critical entry and exit points for goods and people.

This initiative supports infrastructure modernization at Dewele through a Model Border Control Point approach, establishes the legal and institutional foundations for Ethiopia's first Advance Passenger Information (API) system, and enhances Health, Border and Mobility Management (HBMM) capacities.

Addressing the launch of the project, IOM Chief of Mission to Ethiopia, Abibatou Wane-Fall said effective border management systems are essential to facilitate legitimate travel and trade while ensuring security and protecting public health.

The project will support the development of a modern border control, demonstrating how modern infrastructure can facilitate safe and efficient cross border movement, she added.

Furthermore, IOM Chief said it will assist the Government of Ethiopia in developing the regulatory framework for advanced passenger information, an important step strengthening risk-based border management and international cooperation.

In collaboration with the Public Health Institute, the project will also strengthen health screening capacity, help Ethiopia better detect and respond to potential public health threats while maintaining safe mobility.

Ethiopian Public Health Institute Director-General, Mesay Hailu, for his part highlighted the collaboration with IOM in providing essential public health services for refugees as well as IDPs.

"We collaborate with our partners like IOM, different embassies, WHO, UNICEF and other regional public health institutes. So, the collaborations have been impactful and successful and productive."

Stating that the project is well aligned with Ethiopia's national priorities, particularly the cross-border communicable diseases prevention and control activities, he reaffirmed the commitment of the government for the successful implementation of the project.

On the occasion, Netherlands Ambassador to Ethiopia, Christine Pirenne, emphasized the importance of finding the right balance between facilitating cross border movement while also safeguarding security and public health risks.

The project launched today is funded by the Government of the Netherlands.

Praising the strong commitment of IOM and the Ethiopian government in advancing migration priorities, the Ambassador said, "We recognize and appreciate that IOM and other Ethiopian stakeholders' work with other partners to advance migration priorities."

