Tanzania Insists On Building the Capacity of Its Health Workers On Proper Use of Medical Equipment

Morogoro — THE Tanzanian government has continued to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services by building the capacity of health professionals in the proper use of medical equipment, as part of efforts to improve service delivery and meet national and global health targets.

The training, organised by the Ministry of Health in Morogoro Region, aims to enhance the efficiency and safety of medical equipment used in reproductive, maternal and child health services across the country.

Speaking during the training, the programme coordinator, Dr Angela Leonard, emphasised the importance of proper use and maintenance of medical equipment to ensure patient safety and improve the quality of healthcare services.

She said effective use of reproductive health equipment is essential to ensure durability of the devices, accountability in service delivery and better outcomes for mothers and children seeking care in health facilities.

Dr Leonard noted that improving maternal and child health services is closely linked to strengthening healthcare interventions, including equipping health professionals with the skills needed to provide quality care to mothers and children attending health facilities.

"In line with these efforts, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with partners in the health sector, has been working to ensure that modern medical equipment for maternal and child health services is available in health facilities," she said.

She added that the training programme has been organised in collaboration with The Hatch Technology and ANUDHA to strengthen the capacity of healthcare providers in the use of specialised maternal and child health equipment.

The training brings together health professionals from regional referral hospitals, district hospitals and health centres in 23 regions across Tanzania.

The initiative forms part of the government's broader efforts to improve reproductive, maternal and child health services and contribute to the achievement of the Fifth Health Sector Strategic Plan (HSSP-V) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).