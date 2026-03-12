South Africa: EFF Pushes for Long Queues and Identity Theft At Home Affairs

press release

The Democratic Alliance is unsurprised that the EFF stands against Home Affairs services rolling out to bank branches across South Africa, because the EFF is an enemy of progress.

They are a party of violence and chaos, that has no real solutions to any problems in South Africa.

The launch of Home Affairs SmartID applications at bank branches of Capitec and Standard Bank is a groundbreaking leap forward for South Africans, and is the start of the end of queueing for hours outside Home Affairs branches.

SmartIDs replace the very insecure, and often forged Green ID Book which have allowed illegal immigrants to impersonate South African citizens. It clearly exposes the EFF that they would stand in the way of people converting to secure SmartIDs.

We reject the EFF's position that they would prefer South Africans to stand in long queues at Home Affairs, and that the EFF would defend illegal immigrants who are using forged SA Green ID Books.

This is why the DA is determined to keep the EFF out of national government, and it is why the DA entered the Government of National Unity to prevent a "doomsday" where the EFF and MK party entered national government.

The DA is proud of Minister Schreiber's barnstorming progress at Home Affairs, delivering Home Affairs @ home.