Kenya: Time Ticks Against Matchfixing As Bill to Criminalise Vice Presented in Parliament

11 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11, 2026 - Kenya took a crucial step towards the eradication of matchfixing in Kenyan sports with presentation of a bill that seeks to criminalise the vice in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sports (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 5 of 2026) was presented for first time reading by Nominated legislator Irene Mayaka, who is its sponsor.

The bill seeks an amendment of the Sports Act (Cap 223), to enable arrest and prosecution of persons engaged in matchfixing.

Those found guilty, the bill proposes, could spend up to three years in prison or pay a fine not exceeding Ksh 500,000.

After the first reading, the public have been invited to offer their views to the National Assembly, which will then be incorporated by the Committee of Sports before the second reading.

The bill comes amidst debate in local football circles about the prevalence of matchfixing in the country.

Ex-Tusker head coach Charles Okere stoked the fires by claiming on a local radio show about the existence of matchfixing in Kenyan football.

The same was echoed by other coaches, including Sofapaka interim head coach Juma Abdallah, Mathare United's John 'Guardiola' Kamau, and Kenya Police's Nicholas Muyoti, among others.

At the same time, a draft report by a taskforce led by JB Ohaga proposed the criminalisation of matchfixing, along with age cheating.

The report, presented to Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya earlier this year, is currently undergoing validation ahead of its presentation and subsequent debate in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the country continues to be rocked by occasional cases of matchfixing, which burst into the limelight.

