Tanzania: Dodoma Earmarks 55.89bn/ - for Road Projects

Dodoma — DODOMA Region is planning to spend 55.89bn/- to strengthen road and bridge infrastructure in the 2026/27 financial year.

The projects are expected to be implemented across councils in the region. Out of the total amount, 24.18bn/- will be allocated to infrastructure projects under the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), while 31.71bn/- will go towards projects under the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA).

The funds are expected to support road maintenance, bridge construction, development projects and improvements in road safety infrastructure in the region.

Speaking during the Dodoma Regional Roads Board meeting, TANROADS Regional Manager Zuhura Amani said the agency plans to spend 24.18bn/-, of which 18.66bn/- will be used for maintenance works and 5.52bn/- for development projects.

She said the funds will be sourced from the Central Government and the Road Fund. According to Ms Amani, one of the key priorities for the agency is the construction of bridges in areas where roads have been severely affected by seasonal rains.

"We are focusing on improving infrastructure that has been most vulnerable to heavy rains, particularly regional roads that connect communities and support economic activities," she said.

She added that the funds will also be used to improve road safety through the installation of pedestrian traffic lights, street lighting in urban areas, road signs and markings, pothole repairs and construction of drainage systems.

"The agency will strengthen planning and ensure timely allocation of funds while using a priority system to direct resources to areas with the greatest impact," she said.

Meanwhile, TARURA Regional Manager Edward Lemelo said the agency plans to spend 31.71bn/- during the same financial year, with 11.2bn/- allocated for maintenance works and over 20bn/- for development projects.

He said the funds will mainly come from levies and constituency development funds.

Mr Lemelo explained that the agency's priorities include improving existing roads, upgrading major streets in urban areas and strengthening transport and logistics systems to ensure reliable access throughout the year.

"The budget prioritises on ensuring that roads remain accessible in all seasons, particularly in rural areas where transport challenges often affect economic and social activities," he said.

Opening the meeting, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said the government's sustained investment in road and bridge infrastructure has already helped reduce the impact of floods in many parts of the region.

"This year's rains have been heavy, but we are relieved. I have not received calls about people being surrounded by floodwaters or vehicles getting stuck for long periods as was previously common in several areas of the region," she said.

She attributed the improvement to government efforts to construct bridges and upgrade roads in strategic areas. The region has also established a special committee tasked with mobilising additional funds for strategic road projects.

The committee will comprise the Regional Commissioner, Members of Parliament from constituencies in Dodoma Region and technical experts from TANROADS and TARURA.

The decision to form the committee was reached during a Road Fund meeting where members agreed that additional resources were needed to support key road projects linking districts within the region and connecting Dodoma with neighbouring regions.