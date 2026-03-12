Uganda: I Gave Kyagulanyi Shs 600 Million for the Party Card, but Didn't Receive It - Says Kaweesa

Former Nansana Municipality parliamentary aspirant Eng. Stephen Kaweesa, popularly known as the "NUP Commander," has alleged that he paid Shs 600 million to secure the National Unity Platform (NUP) party card but never received it.

Kaweesa, who currently serves as the LC1 Chairperson of Katooke in Nansana Municipality, made the claims during an emotional appearance on Sanyuka Morning Xpress on Wednesday, where he broke down on air while recounting his experience during the party's parliamentary flag bearer selection process.

The former NUP hopeful faced strong competition in the race for the party ticket, notably from former NBS Television Amasengejje news anchor Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa and musician Ibrahim Mayanja, widely known as Big Eye.

However, the party's Election Management Committee (EMC) eventually awarded the NUP parliamentary flag bearer position to Zambaali, a decision Kaweesa says left him devastated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking during the live televised interview, Kaweesa claimed he made significant financial sacrifices in anticipation of receiving the party card.

"I did everything I could to get the party card," he said, adding that he spent and borrowed huge sums of money preparing for the campaign because he believed he would secure the NUP ticket.

According to Kaweesa, failing to obtain the card left him heavily indebted, claiming he had already mobilized resources, organized campaign structures, and committed finances to what he expected would be an official NUP-backed race.

Kaweesa further alleged that the situation forced him to run as an independent candidate, a move he says resulted in substantial financial losses and worsened his economic situation.

Kaweesa partly blamed the party's internal processes for his financial hardship, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the ticket allocation disrupted his political plans and left him struggling with debts accumulated during preparations.

However, the allegations have been strongly dismissed by Bukomansimbi South Member of Parliament, Godfrey Kayemba Solo, who described Kaweesa's claims as blackmail directed at the NUP leadership.

Kayemba said accusations that the party demands money in exchange for its political tickets are often raised by aspirants who fail to secure the party endorsement.

"Zambaali got the card without paying any money. Allegations that the party asks for money for NUP cards are often made by people who fail to get the cards," he said

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kayemba added that the party's selection process is guided by its internal structures and electoral guidelines rather than financial influence.

During the same discussion, Kayemba also addressed speculation about his political future after the end of his current parliamentary term, describing parliamentary service as a temporary public responsibility rather than a permanent occupation.

"I will go back to what I have been doing. Parliament is a responsibility and a five-year contract," he said.