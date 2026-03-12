Uganda: TikToker Remanded Over Spreading Hate Speech Against CDF Gen Muhoozi

11 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

A TikToker who allegedly spread hate speech against the Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, Gen Muhoozi Kaineugaba has been remanded.

Ibrahim Musana, alias Pressure 24/7 was on Wednesday arraigned before the City Hall Magistrates Court and two charges of unlawful obtaining of personal data contrary to section 35 (1) and (2) of the Data Protection and Privacy Act, Cap 97 and Hate speech contrary to section 26(1) (a) and (2) of the Computer Misuse Act, Cap 96.

Prosecution told court that on March, 5 at Asante Apartments Kyanja Nakawa Division in the Kampala District, Musana unlawfully obtained or processed data including a photograph and name of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, without prior consent of the said General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Court also heard that on the same day, he used his TikTok account ,@pressure247 to share information about or relating to General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Defence Forces of Uganda People's Defence Forces, that he is not fit to hold the office of Chief of Defence Forces, which information, according to prosecution, is likely to ridicule or degrade or demean General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Musana however denied the charges and in response the state prosecutor told court investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Trial senior grade one magistrate Edgar Karakire remanded the TikToker to Luzira prison up to March, 26.

