Rwanda: Senators Call for Tougher Measures to Curb Water Losses

Senators have called for stronger monitoring systems to reduce the amount of treated water that is wasted before reaching consumers, as concerns grow over shortages in some parts of the country.

The issue was raised on Tuesday, March 10, as Senators reviewed a report by the Committee on Economic Development and Finance on oversight of government efforts to bring clean water closer to citizens.

The report, presented by the committee chairperson Sanator Fulgence Nsengiyumva, indicates that nearly 40 per cent of treated water remains non-revenue.

Findings from studies

According to the Integrated Household Living Conditions Survey (EICV7) household survey (2023/2024), about 10 per cent of households use unsafe water, while 21 per cent travel more than 30 minutes to access safe water.

The Citizen Report Card 2024, produced by the Rwanda Governance Board, shows that 38.7 per cent of citizens complain about not receiving clean water daily, while 23.9 per cent say water pipelines are not repaired on time when they break down.

Meanwhile, the Auditor General's 2024 report highlights several concerns, including water losses in treatment plants, ageing pipelines, and cases where water supplied by some private operators is not tested for quality.

Progress made

Despite the challenges, the committee noted several achievements in the water sector.

Rwanda has abundant water resources, including 101 lakes, 861 rivers and 860 wetlands. Access to water infrastructure has also improved, with households connected to water networks rising from 87 per cent in 2017 to 90 per cent in 2024.

About 16 per cent of households have water directly at home, while others rely on public water points.

The government also plans to build 25 new water treatment plants, with the water network expected to expand from 35,001 kilometres in 2024 to 39,639 kilometres by 2029.

During the same period, daily treated water production is projected to increase from 329,652 cubic metres to 688,696 cubic metres.

Key challenges

However, the committee identified a number of persistent challenges.

Some villages still lack water pipelines, while others face irregular supply. In some areas, health centres, primary schools, markets and industries still do not have reliable access to clean water.

The report also notes that several pumping stations are ageing and inefficient, producing less water while consuming more energy.

Natural disasters such as floods, landslides and soil erosion are also affecting water sources and increasing treatment costs.

In addition, some rural private water suppliers do not test water quality due to the high cost of laboratory services.

Senators raise concerns

During the session, Senator Alphonse Nkubana warned that water losses are costing the country an estimated Rwf20 billion, and urged authorities to adopt technology that can quickly detect leaks in water pipelines.

"You can see water flowing on the road because of a damaged pipe, yet it may take time before it is reported or repaired," he said, noting that the shortage of technicians can delay repairs.

Senator Télesphore Ngarambe raised concerns about public water points that are not operational, saying that during a recent visit some facilities remained closed despite affecting nearby communities.

Senator Pélagie Uwera stressed that the issue of large amount of water losses must be addressed urgently, adding that high prices in some areas discourage people from using clean water for basic needs.

Senator Valentine Uwamariya emphasised the need to promote rainwater harvesting, noting that treated water should be prioritised for drinking and cooking, especially in the face of climate change and potential droughts.

Senator Adrie Umuhire questioned why some areas still face shortages despite the construction of new water treatment plants and storage tanks, including the Kanzenze water treatment plant in Bugesera District.

Meanwhile, Senator Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu highlighted the shortage of water experts and called for increased awareness on proper water use.

Committee response

Responding to senators' concerns, committee chairperson Fulgence Nsengiyumva said some water facilities have already installed alarm systems that detect leaks, and that the technology should be expanded.

He also noted that a prepaid water system has begun in parts of Eastern Province and is gradually expanding.

According to the committee, about 200 public water points currently use prepaid water meters. Around 100 are located in Kigali in areas such as Kimironko, Remera, Kanombe and Kimisagara, while the rest are in Kayonza, Rwamagana, Gatsibo and Nyagatare districts.

A pilot project to introduce prepaid water systems for households is expected to begin in April this year.

Proposed solutions

The Senate committee recommended accelerating the construction of water treatment plants, expanding and rehabilitating pipelines, and replacing ageing pumping station equipment.

It also called for stronger systems to test water quality supplied by both public utilities and private operators, particularly in rural areas.

Other recommendations include increased public awareness on protecting water infrastructure, stronger enforcement against vandalism, and faster reforms within the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) to improve efficiency and service delivery.