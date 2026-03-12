Namibia: 294 Senior Govt Officials to Use Public Hospitals From April - Minister Luvindao

11 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Health and social services minister Esperance Luvindao says 294 senior government officials are expected to use public health facilities starting 1 April.

"The new arrangement is not complicated because everyone who wishes to continue seeing their private doctors will still be able to do so," Luvindao says.

The minister made the remarks on Wednesday during the restoration of the hot water system at Windhoek Central Hospital.

Luvindao said doctors can treat these officials at government healthcare facilities and claim the cost of their services, provided they have a public health licence.

During the restoration announcement, minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi said the project cost the government N$6.4 million.

"The restoration took about seven months to complete. It included the installation of 14 new industrial geysers, refurbishment of the maternity ward's hot water system, replacement of old galvanised pipes and upgrades to electrical distribution boards," Nekundi said.

