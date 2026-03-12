Somalia: Somaliland Water Experts Complete First Phase of Training in Israel

Hargeisa (Horndiplomat) — A delegation of Somaliland water experts undergoing training in Israel has successfully completed the first phase of a specialized programme on water management and planning, the Ministry of Water

The programme was organized by the MATC-MASHAV Agricultural Training Center, part of MASHAV, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, and aimed at strengthening participants' knowledge and practical skills in modern water management and service delivery.

During the training, the participants received lessons on advanced techniques for improving water management and visited major facilities across Israel, including modern water treatment plants, where they observed practical technologies and operational systems used in managing water resources.

Officials said the knowledge and experience gained during the programme are expected to contribute to Somaliland's efforts to improve water services and address water challenges across the country.

Eng. Sharmake, one of the participants in the delegation, said the training provided valuable insight into national water resource management.

"As part of the first Somaliland delegation to Israel, I am honored to have successfully completed the tailored training on national water resources management," he said.

In a post published on Facebook on Tuesday , the MATC-MASHAV Agricultural Training Center said the Somaliland delegation also visited a project developed by the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies in partnership with the Al-Furaa Regional School and several AgTech companies.

"The delegation from Somaliland are on their way south. They were able to visit today an interesting project initiated by the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies in partnership with Al-Furaa regional school and Agtech companies: the Al-Furaa Off-Grid Hub, located in the heart of Bedouin communities, for drinking water, sustainable sanitation, energy, and organic waste management," the center said.

The programme forms part of broader international cooperation aimed at strengthening technical capacity and promoting sustainable water management solutions in Somaliland.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)