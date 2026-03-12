Congo-Kinshasa: Macron Reacts As French Citizen Dies in Goma Drone Attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for respect for humanitarian law and protection of personnel on the ground after a Wednesday morning drone attack in Goma that killed three people, including a French national working for UNICEF.

The drone strike, carried out by the DR Congo army, targeted one of the safest neighbourhoods in the city controlled by the AFC/M23 movement. It killed three people, including a French citizen employed by the UN children's agency, UNICEF, according to AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka.

The French citizen was identified as Karine Buisset, Kanyuka said.

Macron, in a post on X, condoled with the family of the deceased French national and conveyed support to her relatives, loved ones and colleagues.

"I convey the support and emotion of the nation. I call for respect for humanitarian law and for the personnel who are on the ground and who are committed to saving lives," he said.

Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, also reacted to the news, urging all parties to uphold their commitments and stressing that humanitarian workers must never be targets.

"International humanitarian law must be respected -- always," she wrote on X.

The attack comes amid other recent strikes that AFC/M23 has accused Kinshasa of carrying out, despite ceasefire agreements between the two sides.

It also follows the rebel group's recent release of more than 7,000 government soldiers as a confidence-building measure since May 2025.

Catherine Russell, UNICEF's Executive Director, said she and others at the organisation are "devastated and outraged" by the killing of their colleague.

"My immediate thoughts are with the family, loved ones and colleagues across UNICEF. Civilians, including aid workers, must never be targeted," she wrote on X.