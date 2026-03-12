Zimbabwe: Veteran Journalist Jonisayi Maromo Dies

The African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) community is mourning a great loss.

Veteran journalist and communicator Jonisayi Maromo passed away early Wednesday morning, 11 March, at Mutare Provincial Hospital in Zimbabwe after a period of illness. According to Elijah Mhlanga, chairman of the AMCF, his passing was confirmed by his wife, Aldrine Maromo.

Maromo was widely respected in media circles for his dedication to journalism and his commitment to strengthening the communications sector across Africa.

As a colleague and friend, Mhlanga said Maromo's death is a major loss for the media fraternity on the continent. "Jonisayi was a dedicated journalist, a thoughtful communicator, and a passionate advocate for the growth and transformation of the media sector in Africa," said Mhlanga.

Maromo was also a co-founder of the African Media and Communications Forum. This platform brought together journalists, policymakers, communicators and scholars to reflect on the role of the media in shaping Africa's democratic and developmental agenda.

Through the forum and his broader work in the industry, Maromo championed ethical journalism, encouraged meaningful dialogue, and worked tirelessly to strengthen professional networks across the continent.

Those who worked with him remember him as a man driven by intellectual curiosity, humility and an unwavering commitment to telling African stories with honesty and depth.

Mhlanga described Maromo not only as a colleague but also as a close friend whose guidance and warmth made a lasting impact on many people in the profession.

"His voice, insights and mentorship will be sorely missed by many in the profession," he said.

He added that Maromo strongly believed in the power of the media to inform, empower, and connect communities.

"My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, colleagues and the entire media community in Zimbabwe and across the African continent who are mourning this great loss," Mhlanga said.

Further details regarding memorial arrangements are expected to be shared in due course.

Maromo's death has left a deep void in the African media landscape, where he spent years advocating for stronger journalism and collaboration across borders.