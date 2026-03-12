Uganda: Govt Deploys 642 Motorcycles to Boost Immunisation in Hard-to-Reach Areas

The government has launched 642 motorcycles and other operational equipment to strengthen immunisation services in hard-to-reach communities, aiming to reduce the number of children missing life-saving vaccines.

Speaking at the launch at the Ministry of Health headquarters on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said the equipment was procured through Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance Equity Accelerator Fund, and the Health Systems Strengthening (HSS III) grant.

"This investment reflects the Government of Uganda's commitment to strengthening our health system and ensuring that no child is left behind simply because of where they live," she said.

Uganda's national immunisation programme currently protects children against 14 vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles, polio, tuberculosis, pneumonia, and malaria.

However, many children still miss vaccines due to geographical challenges, nomadic lifestyles, refugee settlements, and vaccine hesitancy in some communities.

The Equity Accelerator initiative targets 59 districts with the highest number of "zero-dose" children--those who have never received a single vaccine--as well as under-immunised children who fail to complete the vaccination schedule.

To support outreach in remote areas, the government has also provided portable camping tents, sleeping bags, rain gear, backpacks, umbrellas, gumboots, and safety equipment such as life jackets and mountain climbing helmets for health workers operating in difficult terrain.

The equipment will help health workers conduct community outreach, track children who miss vaccines, and supervise immunisation services.

Districts represented at the launch included Kalangala, Mayuge, Kasese, Kotido, and Terego, which face challenges such as island geography, mountainous terrain, refugee populations, pastoral communities, and vaccine hesitancy.

Minister Aceng urged parents and community leaders to support immunisation programmes, reminding the public that vaccines remain free at all government health facilities and outreach points.